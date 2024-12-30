Nayax to Deploy Fuel Management System Across Tesco’s UK Delivery Fleet

Nayax will deploy its fuel management system, EasyFuelPlus, across the U.K. delivery fleet of grocery and general merchandise retailer Tesco.

EasyFuelPlus reduces waste by dispensing the exact fuel grade and volume needed for each vehicle, tracks fuel efficiency by collecting odometer and engine hour data, reduces unauthorized usage by enhancing security, and delivers real-time insights for operators, Nayax said in a Monday (Dec. 30) press release.

The fuel management system will be deployed across 14 Tesco distribution centers and more than 5,000 vehicles by 2026, according to the release.

EasyFuelPlus was developed by OTI PetroSmart, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nayax. The fuel management will be deployed for Tesco with the help of OTS Group, a local partner of Nayax, per the release.

“Our technology is cutting costs, automating essential processes and supporting a more sustainable fuel strategy for Tesco’s diverse fleet thanks to our innovative solutions that are enriched by Nayax’s decades of experience in the payments management space,” Charlotte Hambly-Nuss, managing director of OTI PetroSmart, said in the release.

Fleet management is inching toward becoming a beacon of connectivity, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa collaboration, “2023-2024 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: Fleet and Mobility Edition.”

In another, separate product launch, transportation industry solutions provider Transflo said Dec. 3 that it teamed up with TransConnect Services (TCS) to introduce the Transflo Wallet Fuel Card, a fuel payment/management solution that is designed to help trucking companies save on fuel costs and streamline operations.

In July, Fleetio added two new integrations — FuelCloud and Fill-Rite — to its fleet maintenance management software, saying these integrations will help businesses with on-site bulk tank fueling streamline fuel management, gain insights and optimize fleet fueling operations. With these integrations, transactions automatically flow into Fleetio, ensuring fuel data stays up to date.

Also in July, FleetUp and RoadFlex integrated their solutions to automate fleet expense management and fuel management, from data collection to reporting. Together, FleetUp’s fleet and asset management solution and RoadFlex’s fleet expense management and fuel card solutions help fleet owners and administrators prevent fuel fraud, streamline operations and stay ahead in a competitive market.