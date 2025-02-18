Eurowag Debuts New Visa Card For Fleet Management

Eurowag has teamed with Visa and Nexi’s Nets on a new payment card for fleet management.

The Eurowag Visa card, announced by the payments and mobility platform Tuesday (Feb. 18), replaces the previous Eurowag Mastercard and complements Eurowag’s existing closed-loop fuel offering, letting customers use their cards at any fuel station in Europe. Nets will remain the supplier of new cards for Eurowag.

Once linked to a specific vehicle, the Eurowag Visa card offers contactless, cashless payment capabilities for refreshments and accommodation, while ensuring security against fraud. Customers can also pay for traffic violation fines using the card, the company said in a press release emailed to PYMNTS.

“Eurowag’s membership of the Visa network brings new benefits to card users, but also various types of new FinTech services,” said Jiří Petrák, head of payment product at Eurowag.

Petrák added that the company will eventually be able to provide expense management through physical and virtual cards, tokenization and mobile payments services like Google Pay or Apple Pay, or through a “hybrid card combining closed and open loop features.”

David Jones, head of fleet and mobility at Nexi Issuing Solutions, noted that Eurowag’s fleet has 280,000 active trucks operating in 23 countries, meaning that it’s “critical each vehicle offers a secure, reliable and seamless way for its drivers to make payments, wherever they are.”

In addition to the transition of Eurowag cards from the Mastercard network to the Visa network, the company also prepared a completely new design for all its payment cards, which will become available to customers starting this month.

