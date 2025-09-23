WEX Expands Electric Vehicle Charging Network With 3 New Partnerships

Global commerce platform WEX has formed three new partnerships that expand its electric vehicle charging network.

The partnerships are with charging point operators Lynkwell and Revel and smart charging platform Ampcontrol, WEX said in a Tuesday (Sept. 23) press release.

With these collaborations, hundreds of additional charging stations across the U.S. can accept payments from fleet operators that use WEX, according to the release.

“By integrating our payment processing technology and syncing transaction details and RFID numbers from charging stations across multiple providers, we’re streamlining the EV charging experience and giving organizations the data they need to make smarter, more strategic operational decisions,” Carlos Carriedo, chief operating officer, Americas payments and mobility at WEX, said in the release.

WEX said in April that it added a feature called WEX EV Depot that enables fleets with electric vehicles to use the WEX Fleet Card at private chargers.

The company said that with the addition of this feature, WEX now offers an EV charging and payment solution that encompasses depot, public and at-home charging locations.

“As fleet managers shift from internal combustion engines to EVs, they face the challenge of consolidating data across different types of chargers and fueling stations for operational efficiency,” Carriedo said in an April press release. “With WEX EV Depot, we are helping customers navigate the complexity of infrastructure rollout and giving them the tools to operate efficiently at scale with a 360-degree solution.”

In February, it was announced that Chargie’s electric vehicle charging stations would be integrated with WEX’s fleet payment platform to create an ecosystem that simplifies EV fleet operations for businesses and government agencies.

Chargie designs, installs and supports Level 2 and Level 3 EV charging solutions for the commercial and governmental sectors.

Its integration with WEX’s fleet payment system is designed to enable drivers to make secure, touchless payments with WEX charge cards and fleet operators to analyze reports and invoices.

In December 2024, WEX launched a partnership with electric vehicle charger installation provider Qmerit, saying this collaboration would streamline the installation of EV chargers at commercial fleet drivers’ homes and allow those drivers to charge their work vehicles overnight at home.