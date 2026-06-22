The Corporate Road Warrior Is Back With a Bigger Mission

Highlights
Growth in business travel reflects more than travel demand; it signals where future trade relationships, supplier networks and payment flows are being established.
As platforms integrate booking, payments, expense management and treasury functions, control of travel spend is becoming a strategic battleground for FinTechs, banks and enterprise software providers.
Strong demand, disciplined airline capacity and lower fuel costs are creating a healthier economic model, suggesting the corporate travel sector’s recovery may be more sustainable than previous cycles.
Business travel is back. Global business travel spending is expected to reach between $1.62 trillion and $1.69 trillion for the calendar year, per estimates cited by the Global Business Travel Association industry group, surpassing pre-pandemic highs and establishing a new industry record.