Travel Payments

Cyprus Government Offers Free Stay To Tourists Who Catch COVID-19

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Cyprus

The government of Cyprus has a novel sales pitch for tourists considering a vacation in the Eastern Mediterranean nation: If you catch the coronavirus while on holiday in the island country, they will pick up the tab.

A positive test for COVID-19 in Cyprus gets visitors free lodging, food, drink and medication, CNBC reported. Travelers will only need to pay for their airport transfer and return flight.

The country has reserved a 100-bed hospital exclusively for foreign visitors who contract the virus, with 112 intensive care units equipped with 200 respirators for critically ill patients, the news outlet reported. A 500-room hotel will be reserved for patients’ family members and friends.

The pledge came in a five-page letter distributed to governments, airlines and tour operators outlining strict health and hygiene protocols the country has adopted to lure visitors, the Associated Press reported.

“This will not only ensure that they are properly taken care of, but it will also provide peace of mind to other travelers, that their accommodation is free of Covid-19,” the Cypriot government said in a letter to its tourism partners dated Tuesday (May 26).

Tourism accounts for 13 percent of the economy in Cyprus, and the country expects to lose as much as 70 percent of the $2.85 billion in tourism revenue, the news service reported.

The letter, signed by foreign affairs, transport and tourism ministers of Cyprus, said the country has one of the lowest coronavirus ratios per capita in Europe. More than 10 percent of its population has been tested, they said.

There have been 17 deaths from the coronavirus in Cyprus and 939 confirmed cases as of Thursday (May 19), according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Earlier this month, Cyprus, Greece and Israel established a “corona corridor” to attract tourists by early July, VOA News reported.

Greek Tourism Minister Harris Theoharis told the news service the idea is to allow visitors access to the islands of the Aegean and Mediterranean seas.

“It is an ambitious scheme that could square the circle,” he said.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans
4.8K
Security & Fraud

WA Man Charged With Seeking $1.5M In PPP Loans For Fake Companies

HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news
4.8K
Banking

HSBC To Restart Restructuring, Eyes Deeper Job Cuts

Macy's Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes Macy's Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes
4.2K
Retail

Macy’s Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

Connected Tech Helps Cities' Resiliency Connected Tech Helps Cities' Resiliency
3.6K
Intelligence of Things

Smart Cities Can Emerge Stronger From The Pandemic

3.4K
Delivery

Online Grocery Service JioMart Launches In India

digital first banking digital first banking
3.3K
Digital-First Banking

What Banking’s ‘Wave Three’ Might Look Like

3.2K
Digital-First Banking

FIs Or FinTechs: Who Will Power Banking’s Big Digital Shift?

OECD flags OECD flags
3.2K
Economy

OECD Reports Largest Decline In GDP Since 2009

2.9K
Credit Unions

Innovating The ATM Beyond Cash

Tuesday Morning Gears Up For Bankruptcy Tuesday Morning Gears Up For Bankruptcy
2.9K
Retail

Tuesday Morning Gears Up For Bankruptcy

Demand For PPP Loans Evaporates; $150B Still Available Demand For PPP Loans Evaporates; $150B Still Available
2.8K
Loans

Demand For PPP Loans Evaporates; $150B Still Available

apple-home-pod apple-home-pod
2.8K
Innovation

Ex-Apple Designer Plans Launch Of New Home Audio System

2.8K
Restaurant innovation

Why The Food Industry Has To Change What It Brings To The Dining Table

eCommerce checkout on phone eCommerce checkout on phone
2.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Checkout.com Buys Australian Startup Pin Payments

2.6K
Digital Payments

Preparing Merchants For The Coming Mobile Wallet Boost