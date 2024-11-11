Travelex Teams With NCR Atleos to Overhaul ATM Network

Foreign exchange brand Travelex is updating its ATM system in partnership with NCR Atleos.

The collaboration, announced Monday (Nov. 11), will see Travelex replace the hardware and software of its collection of 600 ATMs in eight countries, allowing for new features such as contactless cash withdrawals.

“We are making it possible for travelers to access currency exchange via self-service,” Diego Navarrete, executive vice president of global sales for NCR Atleos, said in a news release. “We are proud to support Travelex in enhancing their ATM infrastructure, ultimately continuing to expand financial access for consumers around the world.”

According to the release, Travelex is replacing its network of ATMs with NCR Atleos SelfServ ATMs, while also adding NCR Atleos’ software and its Vision Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) monitoring tool.

These new ATMs will support foreign exchange and domestic currency transactions and offer capabilities like touch screens (as opposed to traditional buttons), barcode readers, and contactless readers in some territories. These readers, the companies said, let customers withdraw cash by tapping a card or any other near-field communication (NFC) enabled device.

“The ability to withdraw cash without physically inserting a card isn’t yet widespread across many territories, but will now be offered to Travelex customers across select ATMs in some of the European markets,” the release said.

The partnership is happening as contactless payments continue to grow in popularity, as Julie Malikayil, senior manager, payments products at Discover® Global Network, told PYMNTS in an interview last month.

She said the adoption of contactless payments has skyrocketed in recent years, with contactless transactions jumping by more than 50% year over year, with tap on mobile technology outpacing overall contactless growth.

“We’re seeing high-end retailers use this technology to offer personalized checkout experiences, such as letting customers pay while trying on clothing or jewelry,” Malikayil said.

This is the latest in a series of recent partnerships for NCR Atleos, which last month was chosen by NuMark Credit Union to modernize its ATM network.

Also in October, NCR Atleos launched a partnership with Kansas-based CoreFirst Bank & Trust, a collaboration designed to provide “wider, more convenient access to everyday banking” to the lender’s customers.