The Algorithm Will Bill You Now: AI Creeps Into Travel Charges

Highlights
Hertz is reportedly using AI at several major airports to scan returned rental vehicles for damage and automatically bill customers.
European car rental firm Sixt is doing it too, but Enterprise said it does not. Avis tested it but said the process today is led by humans.
Hotels are testing similar AI tools for detecting smoke or air quality violations, but experts warn that billing based solely on algorithmic findings risks customer backlash.
With summer in full swing, travelers must beware that artificial intelligence (AI) systems could spot mishaps and misbehaviors that might otherwise go unnoticed by a human employee.