WEX and Engine Team to Help Truckers Cover Travel

Business and group travel platform Engine has joined forces with commerce platform WEX.

The partnership is designed to offer WEX’s Over The Road Fuel Cards as a payment option for eligible customers, making Engine the first business travel company to accept WEX’s Fleet One and EFS fuel cards, per a Wednesday (March 26) news release.

“Truck drivers today face major challenges traveling on the road, from finding safe parking to managing fuel costs,” Engine founder and CEO Elia Wallen said in the release.

“By accepting WEX Fleet One and EFS fuel cards, we’re making business travel easier for trucking fleets — offering greater payment flexibility, streamlined expense tracking, and time-saving solutions that keep drivers moving.”

With the integration, the release added, WEX over the road (OTR) customers can let their drivers use Engine’s platform to book “truck-friendly lodging” with their WEX Fleet One and EFS fuel cards. WEX customers can even filter their search for facilities that offer things like parking for tractor trailers or free continental breakfast.

“Managing business travel expenses and logistics costs companies time and money, which makes this seamless integration of WEX’s EFS and Fleet One fuel cards with Engine’s expansive network a logical collaboration,” WEX Senior Vice President and Over-the-Road General Manager Tim Hampton said in the release.

“This move provides trucking companies and their drivers with a streamlined solution, combining hotel bookings on the Engine platform with the ease of using their existing WEX over-the-road fuel cards.”

In other travel-related news, PYMNTS recently examined the role treasury teams play in the sector. In many cases, these professionals find themselves sidelined from strategic decisions.

“This oversight is not just a missed opportunity; it’s a costly mistake,” PYMNTS wrote. “The transportation and logistics industry faces unprecedented financial pressures.”

Increasing costs and regulatory scrutiny, coupled with changing consumer demands, are forcing companies to reconsider their financial strategies. Treasurers can play a key role in navigating these challenges if presented with the opportunity.

“In 2025, the treasury department isn’t just some back-office bean-counting operation. It can be a secret weapon worth deploying,” the report added.

This argument is backed by PYMNTS Intelligence research showing a disconnect between treasurers and other department heads in the transportation industry.

Although 60% of treasurers see themselves as strategic players, just 33% of department heads recognize their influence, meaning that companies are failing to fully utilize the financial expertise necessary to drive stronger cash flow predictability, bring down debt and improve operational efficiency.