Inside Visa’s $1 Billion AI Fraud Fight

Highlights
Fraudsters are using AI at scale to automate scams and reach more victims.
Visa’s $1 billion fraud-disruption milestone underscores the power of advanced AI paired with human expertise.
Fighting global fraud demands holistic collaboration across telcos, banks, platforms and law enforcement.
Michael Jabbara is senior vice president and head of payment ecosystem risk and control at Visa, where he leads a team enabling the delivery of holistic fraud and risk management capabilities and expertise to clients and stakeholders.