Visa Teams With TikTok on Creator-Focused Debit Card

Visa has teamed with TikTok to launch a debit card geared toward U.K.-based content creators.

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The Creator Card, which Visa calls the first of its kind, is being introduced in response to the U.K.’s fast-growing creator space, the companies said in a Tuesday (April 21) news release. The goal is to let creators access financial tools to run and expand their businesses.

“Currently, creators who earn income through TikTok LIVE typically manage their finances through their personal bank account,” the release said.

“Visa research amongst creators on multiple social media platforms shows that 86% of creator-run businesses are self-funded and 49% experience late payments, highlighting the ongoing cash flow challenges they face.”

The card lets creators access tools to separate their business and personal finances. During TikTok Live broadcasts, creators are rewarded via virtual gifts that can ultimately be exchanged for real income.

“This income typically arrives in bursts, rather than on a regular monthly salary, meaning short delays between earnings settling in their account which can make it harder to cover everyday costs or reinvest in their business,” Visa said.

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With the new card, creators can access these earnings quicker and begin spending, escaping the delays associated with waiting for payouts to clear, the release continued.

The Creator Card is the latest in a series of creator-focused partnerships for Visa. The company said in November it was exploring a collaboration with Karat, which offers financial services for creators, to launch an agentic pilot program to help creatives run their businesses.

At the time, Visa had just published research, showing that 88% of creators expect revenues to grow in the coming year, highlighting increasing optimism about earning potential.

Weeks later, payments and compliance platform Lumanu said it would offer real-time payments to creators and contractors by integrating Visa’s real-time global money movement network.

“Creators shouldn’t have to chase invoices or wonder when they’ll be paid,” Lumanu CEO Tony Tran said in a news release. “Together with Visa, we’re showing brands and agencies there’s a better way. One that’s fast, transparent and built for the way marketing actually works today.”

Meanwhile, research by PYMNTS Intelligence shows that concerns about late payments don’t just stop with individual creators.

Finding from the report “Why 2025 Could Be the Year of the Virtual Card” showed that 97% of marketing and creative agencies reported facing late payments in 2025. This led many of these companies to pause or cancel growth initiatives.