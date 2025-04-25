Walmart to Expand Online Pickup and Delivery in 650 Remodeled Stores

Walmart is “re-imagining the in-store shopping experience” as it implements its plan to remodel more than 650 stores this year.

The retailer announced its plans in press releases sent out this week to cities in which it will do the store remodels.

The updates being made to the remodeled stores include “big, bold signage,” new displays that better showcase merchandise, expanded departments and new items, according to a press release sent to media in California.

In the remodeled stores’ pharmacy, Walmart is adding wider aisles, a new private screening room and privacy checkout areas, per the release.

The retailer is also expanding online pickup and delivery in the remodeled stores “to fulfill the growing number of online customer orders,” the release said.

“We want to make sure our stores reflect the community they serve but also make sure our stores are up to date, that they offer the best of what Walmart has to offer, and that they enable people to shop the way they want to shop,” Walmart Chief Operating Officer Kieran Shanahan said in a video provided with the press release.

Walmart Vice President of Realty Execution Joni Sartain said in another video: “We need to stay focused on serving our customers how they want us to serve them. That may mean in-store, that may mean digital, that may mean pickup … It means in-home for me, I love in-home. And so, I think it’s just, don’t lose sight of that. And then wherever that takes us, I can’t necessarily tell you, but we’re tuned in and we’re ready to go where our customers need us to.”

Walmart announced in January that it will build or convert more than 150 stores and remodel 650 more over the next five years.

The new and remodeled stores are part of Walmart’s Store of the Future concept, which incorporates interactive technology that blends online and in-person shopping, the retailer said at the time.

In March, Walmart said it will open or remodel more than 45 fuel stations this year and will have more than 450 Walmart Fuel and Convenience stations operating across 34 states.



