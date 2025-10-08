At Remitly, Cash Flow Efficiency Isn’t a Metric, It’s a Mindset

Highlights
Once a back-office chore, working capital is now central to CFO strategy. At Remitly, precision in cash deployment drives customer experience, frees up millions in savings, and fuels double-digit growth.
AI-enhanced liquidity forecasting is changing the risk–reward equation and helping CFOs shift from reactive oversight to proactive growth orchestration.
Volatile macro conditions are accelerating demand for adaptive CFOs who blend data science with financial discipline.
Watch more: Visa WCI: Remitly, Vikas Mehta
