Bill360 to Add Bulk Email Notification to AR Automation Platform

Bill360 will add new features to its accounts receivable (AR) automation platform that will enhance the invoice email process, increase protection against credit card fraud and make paying invoices easier for buyers.

The platform is designed for accountants and their B2B small- to medium-sized business (SMB) clients, the company said in a Monday (Oct. 21) press release.

“Bill360 has achieved the goal of creating a solution that produces financial results and ease of adoption,” Bill360 CEO and founder Paul Hunter said in the release. “We are connected to more than 50 software applications for payments with AR automation and have grown to thousands of users since our 2023 launch.”

The platform’s new features designed to enhance the invoice email process include the ability to select multiple invoices and send email notifications in bulk, and email templates that enable clients to deliver personalized messages branded with their company logo, according to the release.

To protect against credit card fraud, Bill360 will enable clients to manually enable or disable credit card payments and set threshold amounts for each invoice and/or customer, the release said.

Other new features will ease payment for buyers by allowing them to add a one-time payment method, choose whether they want to make or schedule a payment through the client portal or pay directly from an invoice email, and download a PDF version of an invoice directly from their email, per the release.

“We are committed to delivering the best AR automation on the market by regularly enhancing the Bill360 platform with new features and functionality to meet the needs of our clients at a rate of innovation only a B2B-architected platform can achieve,” Hunter said in the release.

Executives of midsized firms report that automation increases satisfaction with AR systems and brings other benefits, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Accounts Payable and Receivable Trends and the Path to Profitability.”

The report found that 83% of these executives reported AR automation leads to efficient, accurate or streamlined processes, and 75% reported that it improves cash flow, increases savings or contributes to business growth.

