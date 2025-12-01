CFOs Speed Time to Cash™ and Redefine Business Resilience

Highlights
Time to Cash™ is now a key performance driver, with top “Strategic Movers” using liquidity speed as a strategic advantage and outperforming constrained peers.
Receivables are the primary lever of cash velocity, where visibility gaps and manual AR processes create friction that automation and AI can eliminate.
Automation maturity determines cash acceleration, as AI-enabled firms radically shorten posting and reconciliation times, turning Time to Cash™ into a holistic operational discipline.
The role of the finance function is being re-written as companies increasingly are no longer satisfied with observing cash flow in the rearview mirror. Instead, they are beginning to redesign it.
