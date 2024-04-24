Nvidia to Acquire Run:ai to Help Customers Manage AI Computing Resources

Nvidia plans to acquire Israeli startup Run:ai, a Kubernetes-based workload management and orchestration software provider.

The chipmaker said in a Wednesday (April 24) blog post that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Run:ai, adding that the deal will help customers make more efficient use of their artificial intelligence (AI) computing resources.

“Run:ai enables enterprise customers to manage and optimize their compute infrastructure, whether on premises, in the cloud or in hybrid environments,” Nvidia said in the post.

This move comes at a time when customers’ AI deployments are becoming increasingly complex, as workloads are distributed across cloud, edge and on-premises data center infrastructure, according to the post.

It takes sophisticated scheduling to optimize performance when managing and orchestrating generative AI, recommender systems, search engines and other workloads, the post said.

Run:ai helps enterprises accomplish this using an open platform on Kubernetes that supports all popular Kubernetes variants and integrates with third-party AI tools and frameworks per the post.

“Run:ai has been a close collaborator with Nvidia since 2020 and we share a passion for helping our customers make the most of their infrastructure,” Omri Geller, co-founder and CEO of Run:ai, said in the post. “We’re thrilled to join Nvidia and look forward to continuing our journey together.”

It was reported in March that Nvidia was in talks to acquire Run:ai.

In another recent move, Nvidia and Amazon Web Services (AWS) said in March that they extended their 13-year collaboration to advance generative AI.

This partnership aims to bring the new Nvidia Blackwell GPU platform to AWS, offering customers secure and advanced infrastructure, software and services.

“Our collaboration with AWS is accelerating new generative AI capabilities and providing customers with unprecedented computing power to push the boundaries of what’s possible,” Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, said at the time in a press release.

In addition, Nvidia has been investing in smaller AI firms, pursuing its growth strategy and boosting its growing influence in the AI world.

Investors view Nvidia’s involvement in these smaller firms as a positive sign, which can help the companies raise capital.