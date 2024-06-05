OneRail Expands Omnichannel Fulfillment Solution With Orderbot Acquisition

OneRail has acquired Orderbot, saying the combination creates “a new era of streamlined omnichannel fulfillment.”

The deal adds Orderbot’s inventory and order management capabilities to OneRail’s last-mile operating system and delivery network, the companies said in a Wednesday (June 5) press release.

“Integrating Orderbot into OneRail provides our clients with a unified solution, which optimizes every step of the fulfillment process, whether eCommerce order shipping from a warehouse or DC, a localized delivery from a store or warehouse, or other store fulfillment options, including ship from store and buy online/pick up in store,” Bill Catania, founder and CEO of OneRail, said in the release.

Orderbot’s enterprise order management system manages inventory, orders and product information across multiple channels and provides real-time inventory visibility, intelligent order routing and seamless integration with eCommerce platforms, according to the release.

OneRail’s omnichannel fulfillment system includes software, logistics as a service, and a real-time connected network of 12 million drivers, the release said.

Combined, these solutions will provide shippers with cost savings, efficiency gains, an enhanced customer experience, and improved order and delivery accuracy, per the release.

“I am thrilled to combine our expertise with OneRail, and to have found an ideal partner that shares our values and goals to take the company to the next level,” Marianne Zakhour, founder and CEO of Orderbot, said in the release. “Our joint solution ushers in a new era of real-time product and delivery data that will empower businesses of all sizes to achieve perfect order fulfillment, enhancing their ability to fulfill orders faster with more accuracy and efficiencies than were ever possible before.”

One of OneRail’s partners is home improvement retailer Lowe’s, which said in July that it expanded its partnership with the last-mile transportation company in order to take Lowe’s same-day delivery offering nationwide.

“Utilizing all of our 1,700-plus stores for online delivery and fulfillment is essential to becoming a true omnichannel retailer,” Lowe’s Chairman and CEO Marvin Ellison said at the time in a press release. “This same-day delivery expansion delivers on our Total Home strategy to bring more omnichannel shopping capabilities to DIYers and Pros alike.”

