Coupa Acquires Cirtuo to Add Category Management to Spend Management Platform

Coupa said Tuesday (May 13) that it has acquired Croatia-based Cirtuo to accelerate its roadmap for autonomous spend management.

The acquisition adds Cirtuo’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered category management to Coupa’s AI-native spend management platform, Coupa said in a Tuesday press release.

Cirtuo’s solution helps procurement teams craft holistic category strategies, leverage supplier relationships and manage strategic savings, supplier and risk mitigation initiatives, according to the release.

Integrating this solution into Coupa’s platform will create a unified system that will support the full supplier strategy lifecycle — including strategy planning, execution and monitoring — and help procurement teams drive cost reduction and gain a deeper understanding of business needs, per the release.

“We’re investing heavily in GenAI to automate routine tasks, enhance strategic decision-making and bring autonomous procurement to market,” Coupa Chief Product and Technology Officer Salvatore Lombardo said in the release. “With the acquisition of Cirtuo, we strengthen our AI-native solutions and fill a critical gap in Coupa’s Strategic Sourcing Suite.”

Cirtuo CEO Drasko Jelavic said in the release: “Cirtuo empowers procurement teams to build AI-guided, insight-driven strategies that align with business priorities and flow directly into tactical activities resulting in seamless, closed-loop procurement processes.”

Coupa said in February that it added 100 new features, including agentic AI ones, to its spend management platform.

The new features included contract intelligence designed to improve contract language analysis and process more contracts, and Rapid Network Explorer to accelerate the generation and analysis of supply chain scenarios.

“Every product release brings us closer to Coupa’s vision of a fully autonomous spend management future,” Lombardo said at the time in a press release. “Agentic AI will play a central role in making our collaborative global trade network grow.”

Businesses are adopting AI-powered solutions to transition their legacy back-office processes, such as accounts payable (AP), from passive operations to value creation levers, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Coupa collaboration, “Smart Spending: How AI Is Transforming Financial Decision Making.”

The report found that 38% of U.S. chief financial officers at large enterprises are actively using AI in their AP programs, and an additional 43% are interested in integrating AI across AP but have not yet done so.

For all PYMNTS B2B coverage, subscribe to the daily B2B Newsletter.



