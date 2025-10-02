DoorDash Says Deliveroo Acquisition Creates ‘Global Leader in Local Commerce’

Two local commerce platforms are combining as DoorDash has completed its acquisition of Deliveroo.

The completion of the deal follows its approval by a U.K. court, DoorDash said in a Thursday (Oct. 2) press release.

“The combination with Deliveroo with strengthen DoorDash’s position as a global leader in local commerce, enabling the combined entity to better serve businesses, consumers and couriers,” DoorDash said in the release. “Deliveroo will continue to operate as one of the leading local commerce platforms across its key geographies while benefitting from DoorDash’s scale, resources and global reach.”

Deliveroo is headquartered in London and operates in nine countries: Belgium, France, Italy, Ireland, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. It works with 176,000 restaurants, grocers and retailers, as well as 130,000 riders.

DoorDash is active in 30 countries, per the release.

In a Thursday announcement posted on Deliveroo’s website, DoorDash CEO and Co-founder Tony Xu said the completion of the acquisition brings DoorDash to the U.K. and will provide additional benefits to merchants, consumers and riders, while allowing them to continue using the app and products the app and products they already use.

“This is the beginning of a new chapter, not the end of an old one,” Xu said. “Deliveroo’s DNA — its customer obsession and relentless pursuit to improve the experience of consumers, merchants and riders — remains the same. By combining that with DoorDash’s global scale and technology, we have the opportunity to serve more people, in more places, with greater impact.”

Deliveroo and DoorDash announced in April that they were in talks about a potential acquisition and that Deliveroo had provided DoorDash with access to due diligence.

In May, DoorDash said that the boards of directors of the two companies had agreed on the terms of an acquisition that implied an enterprise value of Deliveroo of about 2.4 billion pounds and that the transaction was expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Deliveroo CEO and Co-founder Will Shu said at the time in a press release: “Together, we will be even better positioned to serve consumers, merchants, riders and local communities. The Enlarged Group will have the scale to invest in product, technology and the overall consumer value proposition.”

Deliveroo said in a September post on LinkedIn that Shu would step down as CEO when the acquisition was completed.

It was reported in June 2024 that DoorDash had approached Deliveroo about acquiring the company in May 2024 but that talks between the two firms ended when they couldn’t agree on a valuation.