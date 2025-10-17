Revolut Acquires Swifty to Develop ‘AI Concierge’ for Loyalty Program

Revolut has acquired Swifty, a startup that offers an artificial intelligence-powered travel agent.

Swifty’s technology will be integrated into Revolut’s loyalty program to add smart financial guidance and the automated execution of complex travel and lifestyle tasks to the customer experience, the companies said in a Tuesday (Oct. 14) press release.

The AI-powered travel agent features a conversational interface and autonomously handles everything from the selection of flights and hotels to payments and invoicing, according to the release.

It will complement Revolt’s development of its own AI financial assistant, per the release.

“This acquisition strengthens our position at the intersection of finance, AI and lifestyle,” Revolut Head of Loyalty Christopher Guttridge said in the release. “Through this move we’re gaining both talent and expertise in AI-driven travel solutions, which will help us deliver even more personalized and seamless experiences to our customers.”

Swifty co-founders Stanislav Bondarenko and Tomasz Przedmojski will join Revolut and will focus on the company’s loyalty and lifestyle products, according to the release.

“Together, we’ll build an AI concierge that not only simplifies travel but anticipates everyday needs across all aspects of life,” Bondarenko and Przedmojski said in the release.

It was reported in June that Revolut was experimenting with an AI financial assistant to help its customers with their finances.

During a company event in November 2024, Revolut said its AI-powered assistant would adapt to customers’ needs and preferences, guide them toward smarter money habits and streamline tasks.

Revolut added that once it introduced the AI assistant, it would continue to develop it over time “as the potential of AI to simplify and transform personal finance continues to unfold.”

The company said in April that it booked its first billion-dollar annual profit in 2024 as its group revenue soared 72% to $4.0 billion. Revolut said this growth was driven by double-digit expansion in every major line, from card payments and foreign exchange to its fledgling wealth arm.

Revolut’s number of total users climbed 38% to 52.5 million after the FinTech added nearly 15 million customers — the biggest annual increase in its nine-year history, it said in April.