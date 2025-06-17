Revolut Plans to Launch AI Assistant for Consumers’ Financial Decision-Making

Finance app Revolut is reportedly experimenting with an artificial intelligence (AI) financial assistant and plans to launch it soon.

Speaking at a Bloomberg New Voices event in Milan, Revolut’s U.K. CEO Francesca Carlesi said the AI financial assistant “will go live shortly,” Bloomberg reported Tuesday (June 17).

The FinTech company has said in the past that one of its key goals for 2025 is to have more AI tools helping its customers with their finances, according to the report.

Revolut’s co-founders announced their plans for a new AI-powered assistant for consumers in November during an event at which they outlined their product vision for 2025.

“Revolut’s financial companion will adapt to customers’ needs and preferences in-app, guiding them towards smarter money habits, enhanced financial decision-making and streamlined admin,” the company said at the time in a press release. “The company will aim for a gradual rollout [in 2025], which will be developed over time as the potential of AI to simplify and transform personal finance continues to unfold.”

Revolut reported in April that its customer base reached 52.5 million users after it added nearly 15 million in 2024 — the biggest annual increase in its nine-year history.

In an April 24 earnings release, Revolut Founder and CEO Nik Storonsky said the company is “just getting started” and aims to reach 100 million daily users across 100 countries.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report, “ Getting to Know You: How AI is Shaping the Future of Shopping ,” found that there is growing demand among consumers for AI-driven experiences that offer convenience, customization and efficiency.

The report found that 51% of consumers expressed interest in AI features, with the demand strongest among higher-income and younger shoppers.

Walmart introduced a new generative AI-powered shopping assistant on the Walmart on June 6, saying that the tool helps customers search for items, synthesizes reviews and offers insights to help them shop and prepare for occasions like sporting events and celebrations.