Salesforce to Acquire Regrello to Advance Agentic Process Automation

Salesforce plans to acquire Regrello to accelerate its efforts in agentic process automation.

Regrello’s technology takes business data and turns it into agentic workflows, and Salesforce plans to integrate this technology with Agentforce and Slack to help its customers transform manual activities into agentic automations, the companies said in a Monday (Aug. 18) press release.

The acquisition is expected to close in Salesforce’s third fiscal quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, according to the release.

The combined solution that Salesforce plans to create after the acquisition closes will help businesses eliminate the hurdles caused by disconnected tools and manual workflows, Salesforce President and Chief Product Officer Steve Fisher said in the release.

“Integrating Regrello will turn unstructured artifacts into coordinated workflows, bringing humans and agents together on the Salesforce Platform and giving every employee the ability to automate manual work, collaborate in real time and deliver customer value faster,” Fisher said.

Regrello CEO Aman Naimat said in the release that Regrello was founded to “eliminate the friction in enterprise work.”

“Joining Salesforce gives us the reach and platform to bring agentic process automation to more organizations, helping teams break free from old, slow and expensive ways to working to agile, AI [artificial intelligence]-powered execution,” Naimat said.

This is the latest of several recently announced and completed acquisitions by Salesforce.

The company completed its acquisition of natural language-to-SQL platform Waii on Friday (Aug. 15). When announcing its plans to acquire the company in an Aug. 7 press release, Salesforce said it plans to integrate Waii into Data Cloud and use Waii’s core technology to power agentic workflows and AI-driven insights across the Salesforce platform, including Agentforce and Tableau Next.

Salesforce completed its acquisition of AI-powered prospecting platform Bluebirds on Wednesday (Aug. 13), saying it plans to bring the platform’s capabilities into Sales Cloud and Agentforce and give customers new ways to automate pre-sales work.

In May, the company announced its plans to acquire Informatica to add that company’s cloud data management capabilities to its customer relationship management platform and to acquire Convergence.ai to accelerate the development of its next-generation AI agents.