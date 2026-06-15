Salesforce Increases AI Agent Focus With $3.6 Billion Fin Deal

Salesforce is set to acquire AI customer service platform Fin for $3.6 billion.

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The deal, announced Monday (June 15), gives the customer relationship management company access to Fin’s AI agent, designed to resolve complex customer queries across channels including live chat, email, WhatsApp, SMS, phone and Slack.

“Fin brings proven agent technology, a deep commitment to customer success, and an incredible AI team that will complement Agentforce with powerful service agent capabilities,” Salesforce Chair and CEO Marc Benioffsaid in a news release.

“Together, we’ll help companies of every size seize this opportunity — accelerating time to value with trusted agents that deliver measurable outcomes at scale.”

Fin Co-Founder and CEO Eoghan McCabe called the deal a “major win” for consumers, saying the company’s “technology has defined this category and set the new standards for what great customer service looks like today.”

“By joining forces with Salesforce, we can deploy it far and wide at a rate far faster than we could have ever achieved on our own,” he said.

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According to the release, the combined company will give customers more ways to use artificial intelligence (AI) agents in their customer service operations.

The offering will include “fast time-to-value options” particularly suited for smaller businesses and “some commercial organizations that need to launch quickly, integrate with existing systems, and deliver measurable outcomes,” the companies added.

The deal follows a string of AI acquisitions by Salesforce. Last year, the company announced plans to acquire Convergence.ai to accelerate the development of its AI agent platform, Agentforce. And in February, Salesforce said it was preparing to acquire Cimulate, a company focused on AI-powered product discovery and agentic commerce.

In other agentic AI news, recent PYMNTS Intelligence/Paymentology research finds 48% of consumers are at least somewhat interested in AI agents doing their grocery shopping or planning their meals for them. A similar share would allow an autonomous assistant to manage their subscriptions, while 44% are somewhat interested in using the tech to purchase gifts.

“But as agentic AI systems evolve from passive advisors into active economic participants, a fundamental shift is revealing itself,” PYMNTS wrote earlier this year.

“Machines are beginning to transact on behalf of humans. And when artificial intelligence gets a wallet, the center of gravity in commerce moves decisively away from the checkout page toward an experience not shaped by better recommendations or more personalized ads, but by delegation.”