It’s a weird year all around, and that certainly applies to the world of mobile apps for order aggregators. PYMNTS’ latest Provider Ranking of Mobile Aggregators reflects heated competition, serious investment, promising ventures — and just a hint of “anything goes.”

The Top 5

Boring is good when you occupy the No. 1 chart position, as has been the case with DoorDash for several Rankings past. The company’s recent plan to raise about $400 million in Series H financing led by new investors — Fidelity Management & Research Co., for one—haven’t exactly hurt its valuation, or, apparently, its popularity. Samey-same for rival Uber Eats in its familiar No. 2 position, with rumors of a $2.6 billion deal to acquire Postmates on the wind lately.

U.K.-based Deliveroo lands again at No. 3 as Amazon money swirls around the platform, while mighty Grubhub charts at No. 4 on PYMNTS’ latest Provider Ranking of Mobile Aggregators, after Just Eat Takeaway.com agreed to buy the pioneering platform for $7.3 billion in June. Rounding out the PYMNTS Top 5 is Instacart, which made headlines in June by raising another $225 million, pushing the company’s valuation near the staggering $14 billion mark.

The Top 10

Coming in at No. 6 is Postmates (see above), followed in numerical order by Just Eat, Glovo, Skip the Dishes, and Zomato rounding out the Provider Ranking of Mobile Aggregators Top 10.

While all of those apps and platforms made headlines during the tumultuous first half of 2020, chart-climber Zomato stands out on recent news that the Singapore government’s Temasek Holdings Ltd. may invest up to $100 million in the Indian food delivery service firm, the India Times reported. This is in addition to $50 million from Ant Holdings, an Alibaba affiliate.