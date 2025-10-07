Amazon Autos Adds Financing Options From Chase, Santander and Wells Fargo

Amazon Autos has added Chase, Santander and Wells Fargo to the lenders offering financing options on its automotive storefront.

With the addition of these lenders, dealers can offer Amazon customers financial services providers they already use in-store, and shoppers can gain more insights and options when seeing and comparing rates, Amazon said in a Tuesday (Oct. 7) press release.

“By welcoming Chase, Santander and Wells Fargo to Amazon Autos, we’re helping customers evaluate and select the financing that works best for them, while optimizing the process for dealerships who already know and trust these lenders,” Britt Gannon, vice president of advertising and automotive at Amazon, said in the release.

These financing options are offered on used and certified pre-owned vehicles listed at Amazon Autos by participating dealers, according to the release.

Amazon Autos plans to expand the financing options to new vehicle sales in the coming months, as well as continuing to add more lending institutions, per the release.

Amazon began the rollout of the Amazon Autos car-buying experience in December 2024, enabling shoppers in 48 U.S. cities to buy new Hyundai vehicles from local participating dealers on Amazon.

The company said this offering allows car shoppers to browse, order, finance and schedule pickup of the vehicle from their local participating dealer, all within the familiar Amazon store.

Amazon Autos said at the time that it planned to add more Hyundai dealers as well as other manufacturers, brands and cities.

In August, Amazon began offering used vehicles through the Amazon Autos platform, starting with Hyundai dealers in Los Angeles, and said it would add more car brands and cities in the following months.

At that time, the service selling new vehicles was expanding to 130 U.S. cities, as well as adding the used car options in L.A.

Amazon teamed up with Hertz Car Sales later in August, letting shoppers search for, finance and buy pre-owned vehicles in collaboration with that company.

With that partnership, Hertz became Amazon Auto’s first fleet dealer. This collaboration launched in four cities, with plans to expand to Hertz Car Sales’ 45 locations around the country.