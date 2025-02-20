Amazon to Discontinue Amazon Coins and Amazon Appstore on Android

Amazon said Thursday (Feb. 20) that it stopped offering Amazon Coins and will discontinue both Amazon Coins and the Amazon Appstore on Android Aug. 20.

“Starting Aug. 20, 2025, you will no longer have access to the Amazon Appstore on your Android device,” the company said on an FAQ page on its website. “We will also be discontinuing the Amazon Coins program on Aug. 20, 2025. As of Feb. 20, 2025, Amazon Coins are no longer available for purchase.”

The Amazon Appstore will continue to be available on Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices, according to the FAQ page.

Amazon Coins, which are used to make purchases on certain apps and in-app purchases in the Amazon Appstore, must be used by Aug. 20, the page said. Any Coins that remain in a customer’s account after that date will be refunded.

The company announced Amazon Coins in February 2013, saying the virtual currency would be available to Kindle users in May 2013.

In a Thursday post on its Amazon Appstore Developer page, Amazon said its ending of support for Amazon Coins and the Amazon Appstore for Android is part of the company’s “ongoing effort to streamline and improve our services and programs.”

Amazon said last year that from March 6, 2024, the Amazon Appstore was no longer available to download from the Microsoft store on Windows 11 devices.

“Microsoft will end support for the Windows Subsystem for Android on March 5, 2025,” Amazon said on a help page. “Windows Subsystem for Android is essential to run Android apps on Windows 11. Its discontinuation means that Windows 11 devices won’t support the Amazon Appstore anymore.”

Amazon Web Services (AWS) said Wednesday (Feb. 19) that it will no longer accept new customers for its collaboration solution, Amazon Chime, and will stop supporting the service on Feb. 20, 2026. Amazon Chime provides a single application that enables users to meet, chat and place business calls inside and outside their organization.

On Tuesday (Feb. 18), Amazon said its social commerce feature, Inspire, is no longer available on the Amazon shopping app. Inspire, which was added to the app in 2022, provided a video and photo feed that helped customers discover and shop products.