This Is the Consumer’s Brain (and Wallet) on Amazon Prime Day

Buying a pillow-top mattress on Amazon.com seems like the most basic thing: Find, grab, check out, then wait for delivery (two days for Prime members). But behind that simple purchase lies a world of consumer decisions, emotions, expectations and habits, all interacting with external factors and influences. Layer on a sale, and a shopper’s brain exhibits still more complex behaviors. Make that heavily-promoted sale last longer than ever as consumers worry about tariffs — like Amazon just did with its recent four-day annual sale for Prime members — and the calculus of consumer spending gets super-intricate.