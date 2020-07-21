Deep Dive: Securing P2P Apps Against Scams And ATOs

Users are most likely to fall victim to such schemes when sending funds to recipients they have never met and therefore have been unable to vet. This exposes payers to a greater likelihood of getting swindled should these unknown parties turn out to be malicious. This problem is widespread, as 53 percent of respondents in a 2019 survey said they had used P2P apps to send money to unknown sellers on bidding platforms like eBay. It also found that 47 percent used the apps to pay strangers in response to classified ads, such as those posted on Craigslist. Some payment app providers have sought to foil such scams by providing better information to consumers, including pop-up alert features into apps that warn users about the risks of sending money to recipients they do not know. Other apps have, meanwhile, added steps that require customers to review and confirm payment details before funds are sent instead of enabling one-click transactions. This gives consumers the time to review and confirm the transaction details and also ensures that funds are not accidentally sent to the wrong recipients.

Account Theft

Raising awareness among users about potential threats is important, yet P2P apps must also prevent criminals from accessing their services, and that can be challenging. P2P apps may succeed in stopping fraudsters from opening accounts, but bad actors can still find ways to seize control of accounts belonging to honest customers. Fraudsters that have gained control over a legitimate account can then easily steal victims’ money, and P2P payment platforms must therefore stand on guard.