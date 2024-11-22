Report: Apple Aims to Increase Siri’s Capabilities With Advanced LLMs

Apple reportedly is working to make its Siri voice assistant more conversational with the addition of more advanced large language models (LLMs).

The company plans to enable a new version of Siri to carry on back-and-forth conversations, handle more complex tasks and do so more quickly, Bloomberg reported Friday (Nov. 22), citing unnamed sources.

Working with Apple Intelligence, the updated voice assistant will also be able to write and summarize text, according to the report.

Apple aims to unveil the new Siri in 2025 and roll it out as early as spring 2026, per the report.

Apple did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

The company launched its artificial intelligence (AI) features dubbed Apple Intelligence on Oct. 28 through a software update that works on recent iPhones, iPads and Macs.

The new system can summarize long email threads, prioritize urgent messages like same-day invitations and boarding passes, transcribe and summarize phone calls and voice recordings, and perform natural language searches of photos and videos to find specific moments or objects.

“Apple isn’t just upgrading Siri — it’s redefining the retail experience,” Kaveh Vahdat, founder of AI marketing firm RiseOpp, told PYMNTS at the time. “Imagine AI-powered shopping where Siri becomes a real-time stylist, inventory checker and payment assistant, all wrapped in Apple’s signature privacy shield.”

It was reported in May that Apple was gearing up to give Siri an AI-powered upgrade, potentially posing a challenge to Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa.

In October 2023, it was reported that Apple was investing $1 billion per year to integrate generative AI across its product line, bringing the technology to its full range of offerings.

Advancements in AI are paving the way for voice assistants that can complete more complex tasks, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report, “How Consumers Want to Live in the Voice Economy.”

The report found that just 7.8% of consumers believe voice technology is as smart and reliable as a real person today. It also found that while 52% of consumers have used voice commands to find and purchase airline tickets and accommodations on their mobile devices, only 44% completed the purchase entirely through voice prompts.