Apple’s Sept. 9 Event to Feature Next-Generation iPhone and Apple Watch

When Apple holds its product launch event on Tuesday (Sept. 9), most of the changes it unveils will reportedly involve hardware rather than software.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The announcements will include the next generation of the iPhone, which accounts for about half of the company’s sales, Bloomberg reported Friday (Sept. 5).

The new iPhone lineup will include high-end versions with new backs called the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, a new ultrathin model called iPhone 17 Air, and a base model with a slightly larger screen called the iPhone 17, according to the report.

The new Apple smartwatches will include an Apple Watch Ultra 3 with a slightly larger screen, an Apple Watch Series 11 with a new screen that has a higher maximum brightness, and an Apple Watch SE with newer displays and a faster chip, the report said.

The company’s AirPods Pro 3 may include smaller charging cases with a new pairing mechanism as well as a new software feature that will translate conversations, per the report.

When Apple announced the upcoming product launch event, it said the event will be streamed on apple.com, Apple TV and YouTube Live.

Apple CEO Tim Cook promoted the event with a post on Apple’s newsroom site, saying, “Get ready for an awe dropping #AppleEvent on Tuesday, September 9!”

It was reported Aug. 24 that the upcoming changes to the iPhone lineup will kick off a three-year overhaul of the smartphones that will follow a series of moderate upgrades.

Next year, Apple will introduce its first foldable iPhone, which is expected to include five cameras and come with no SIM card slot.

In 2027, the company will mark the 20th anniversary of its smartphone with a curved-glass model, the iPhone 20, that will feature curved glass all around and will be a break from the more squared-off version of the phone Apple has used for the last five years.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman wrote in that Aug. 24 report: “The bottom line: 2025 won’t be a revolutionary year for the iPhone. But it will lay the foundation for major shifts in 2026 and 2027, making it an exciting time for iPhone fans.”