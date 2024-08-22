AI-Powered Tools May Change eCommerce and How Brands Market Goods 

Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven shopping is upending the digital marketplace, forcing brands to swiftly rethink their marketing strategies.

Industry experts and recent data clearly show AI’s growing influence in eCommerce. A study by content management system provider Storyblok reveals that nearly 40% of high-value online shoppers now regularly use AI services like ChatGPT for product research. Even more telling, 17% of respondents ranked AI tools as their primary information source for purchase decisions, behind only Google (45%) and major online marketplaces like Amazon (26%).

“AI is altering how consumers search for and trust product information online,” Michelle Symonds, founder and CEO of Ditto Digital, told PYMNTS. “We are already adapting our SEO strategies, both in response to the growth of consumer-facing AI but also in response to Google’s changing guidelines.”

AI Shopping Assistant: Friend or Foe?

Google has updated its quality metrics to include “Experience” alongside Expertise, Authority and Trust (EEAT). This shift has marketers enhancing their content with elements that showcase real-world product experiences.

“We have been enhancing content with elements that clearly demonstrate real-world experience,” Symonds said. “This allows brands to provide information that is distinct from AI-generated content and, therefore, more helpful to consumers who need in-depth product research for complex or expensive purchasing decisions.”

But it’s about more than just pumping out more content. “As an SEO expert, 95% of our efforts go into finding and optimizing for commercial and transactional keywords,” Thomas Phillips, founder and CEO of DTC SEO Agency, told PYMNTS. “I foresee that you can easily find the replies by using AI instead of reading all the standard blog content brands have been writing.” The goal? To cut through the AI-generated noise and connect with consumers who are ready to make a purchase.

Phillips also emphasized the importance of technical optimization: “It’s never been more important to have a technically sound website since AI is still using crawlers.” This suggests that while the front end of consumer interaction may be changing, the underlying principles of good SEO remain crucial.

The impact of AI on traditional search engines and online marketplaces is profound and multifaceted. “Search engines are going to become answer engines as AI becomes infused and integrated into traditional search,” Chris Ferris, VP of digital strategy at Pierpont Communications, told PYMNTS. “That means more zero-click searches and less website traffic for websites.”

This transformation is reshaping how brands approach their online presence. Symonds identified two main types of online searchers: “those who know what they are looking for and want to find it quickly at the right price; and those who need expert help in making an important purchasing decision.”

Symonds noted that AI content and expert content are not mutually exclusive but can co-exist. “These serve different consumer needs at different times: the quick purchasing decision vs. more complex or in-depth requirements,” he said.

Phillips added a note of caution: “The rise of misinformation will increase as businesses use more AI content without proper editing and checking. It’s important always to consider user experience and intent in SEO.” This underscores the need for brands to maintain authenticity and accuracy in their content, even as they adapt to AI-driven changes.

Power of PR in AI World

Ferris advised brands to “double down on PR and earned media in this evolving landscape.” He explained: “Traditional PR and earned media — especially in tier one publications like the ones the AI companies are striking agreements with — will likely be increasingly important sources of information for these generative AI tools.”

This insight suggests that good old-fashioned media relations may be the key to staying visible in an AI-driven world. By securing coverage in reputable publications, brands can ensure their messaging is picked up and disseminated by AI tools, reaching consumers even when not directly visiting a brand’s website or social media channels.

Future of eCommerce SEO

As AI continues to reshape the digital landscape, the relationship between brands and consumers is entering uncharted territory. Phillips noted, “For a purchase, people still use Google to find the products. Also, regardless of what tool you’re using, there will be a search engine and algorithm deciding what should be pulled up.” This highlights the continued importance of SEO, even as the specifics of how search engines operate evolve.

Symonds advocated a more nuanced approach to content creation: “We are adapting our SEO strategies by developing comprehensive, people-centered content models that offer advice and solutions to very specific consumer concerns and problems — rather than just generic information.” This strategy aims to provide value beyond what AI can generate, addressing the needs of consumers seeking in-depth, expert guidance.

As the digital marketplace evolves, success will hinge on a multipronged approach: optimizing for AI discovery, nurturing human expertise, cultivating a strong media presence, and maintaining technical excellence in website design and functionality. Brands must strike a delicate balance, leveraging AI technologies while maintaining the authenticity and expertise that consumers trust.

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.