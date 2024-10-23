Kasisto Appoints Lance Berks as CEO to Drive Growth in Conversational AI for Financial Services

Conversational artificial intelligence (AI) — the use of machine learning to facilitate natural language conversations between humans and machines — continues to make inroads in the financial services sector.

In a press release issued Wednesday (Oct. 23), Kasisto announced some leadership changes, naming Lance Berks as CEO and Don Layden as executive chairman of its board of directors.

“Berks is a seasoned leader in conversational AI with a proven track record of scaling early-stage, high-growth companies in the AI space,” the release said.

He previously served as a member of the executive team at enterprise AI software firm Amelia. According to the release, Berks was in charge of strategy, partnerships and global delivery. Prior to Amelia, he was senior vice president of conversational AI at Kore.ai.

Berks made this statement in the release regarding his new role: “Kasisto is uniquely positioned at the intersection of generative AI and financial services, delivering transformational automation for banking. Now it is time to accelerate growth through further innovation and a relentless commitment to delivering delightful customer and employee experiences on behalf of our clients.”

Kasisto Co-Founder Zor Gorelov, who had been serving as the company’s CEO, will transition to a senior adviser role while remaining a “significant shareholder” in the company.

Gorelov expressed confidence in Berks’ leadership capabilities in the press release: “Kasisto is entering an exciting and transformative phase, and Lance is the ideal leader to drive the company forward. His unwavering commitment to building strong client relationships, delivering cutting-edge innovation, and leading teams with a clear, shared vision makes him the perfect fit.”

The release said the company secured Series D funding in September, raising $90 million. “With innovative AI technology, a world-class team, and strong financial backing, I consider myself fortunate to be joining Kasisto at a pivotal time,” Berks said.

In the ever-evolving world of AI tech and the connected economy, voice features is a growing field. For example, PYMNTS reported that Meta and OpenAI are fine-tuning eCommerce with new AI voice features to enhance customer experience. There’s also an AI-powered personal assistant specifically for sellers on the Walmart Marketplace.