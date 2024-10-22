Optiwise.ai Offers Olivia: AI Optimization Solution for Walmart Sellers

Optiwise.ai, a leading optimization solution provider for Walmart sellers, has secured $2.4 million in seed funding and launched a new AI-powered personal assistant called Olivia for sellers on the Walmart Marketplace. Olivia utilizes GenAI technology to identify product listings and ad opportunities, answer performance-related questions and offer content suggestions such as keywords, titles, descriptions and pricing. The AI assistant also takes into account holidays and retail events, providing guidance on how to increase visibility and conversions during these periods.

Unlike other platforms that handle sponsored ads and content separately, Optiwise.ai takes an integrated approach, optimizing sponsored ads, organic campaigns and product listings simultaneously so that that all elements of a seller’s online presence are optimized, including titles, keywords, descriptions, images and price. Personalized recommendations are provided to increase product visibility and conversions.

Olivia extends Optiwise.ai’s capabilities by offering a personal AI assistant that helps first-party suppliers and third-party sellers boost ads and product listings, optimize spend, and grow revenue both online and in-store. The AI assistant can identify issues and opportunities within product listings and ads, update and publish edits accordingly and provide insights into business performance. It offers advice on keywords, descriptions, attributes and strategies specific to Walmart’s marketplace.

Deepak Goyal, co-founder and CEO of Optiwise.ai, emphasized the significant opportunity for brands to grow revenue and market share on Walmart’s platform, especially during the upcoming holiday shopping season. Walmart provides access to loyal customers and has been experiencing surging growth.

One focus of the Optiwise.ai platform is the ability to create a unified brand story across marketplaces. Olivia allows sellers to repurpose their Amazon A+ content, including images, videos and more, on Walmart with a single click. By using AI to learn from existing A+ content, Olivia ensures that product listings are optimized and meet Walmart’s standards. The platform also helps sellers comply with Walmart’s Marketplace guidelines, such as the stricter validation rules of Item Spec 5.0.

In related news, Walmart has been offering new tools and services to its Marketplace sellers. At the recent “Let’s Grow! 2024 Walmart Marketplace Seller Summit,” the retailer announced several new offerings, including a resale storefront, expanded categories and fulfillment and logistics services. Walmart Marketplace has achieved significant sales growth in recent quarters, contributing to double-digit U.S. eCommerce growth. The number of sellers listing items on Walmart.com has also seen a 20% increase.

Walmart continues to enhance its Marketplace platform, integrating it with solutions like TrueCommerce ERP to facilitate data exchange between Walmart.com and sellers’ own systems. The company’s support for third-party sellers highlights its dedication to driving growth and expanding its eCommerce presence.