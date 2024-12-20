OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Support for More Apple Desktop Apps

OpenAI launched more integrations of ChatGPT with desktop apps on Apple devices Thursday (Dec. 19), saying these offerings will help users automate more of the work they do on desktops.

The new additions include ChatGPT support for several coding and note-taking apps on macOS devices, the company said in a Thursday post on LinkedIn.

OpenAI now offers expanded support for coding apps like Warp, IntelliJ IDEA and PyCharm, according to another post on X.

It also now supports note-taking apps like Apple Notes, Notion and Quip, per another post on X.

The beta is available to Plus, Pro, Team, Enterprise and Edu users, according to a third X post.

“As our models get increasingly powerful, ChatGPT will more and more become agentic,” OpenAI Chief Product Officer Kevin Weil said in an OpenAI video summarizing news from Day 11 of the company’s 12 Days of OpenAI event. “That means we will go beyond just questions and answers; ChatGPT will begin doing things for you … ChatGPT will do more and more on your behalf.”

“The desktop apps are a big part of that, too, because being a desktop app, you can do so much more than you can just in a browser tab,” Weil said. “That includes things like — with your permission, of course — being able to see what’s on your screen and being able to automate a lot of the work that you’re doing on your desktop.”

The company launched its Mac desktop app about six months ago, followed by its Windows app about two months ago, Weil said in the video.

Apple announced its partnership with OpenAI in June, saying the AI company’s ChatGPT4o would be integrated into iOS, macOS and iPadOS and will be ready to tag in when Siri taps out (with the user’s permission).

It was reported Dec. 1 that OpenAI expects that its partnership with Apple will contribute to the AI company’s efforts to reach 1 billion users over the next year.

OpenAI anticipates a new phase of growth driven by new products, new data centers and its partnership with Apple — with ChatGPT’s integration with Apple products helping it expand its number of weekly active users.