Citi: Treasuries Are Building Momentum In AI Adoption And Liquidity Transformation

Corporate treasuries are entering a new era. In this era, artificial intelligence (AI) is beginning to underpin daily decisions, forecast cash positions, and optimize liquidity. A recent Citi report found that 82% of treasury teams are still in the early stages of experimenting with generative AI. Only 3% have scaled adoption across their operations. Yet the same study predicts that by 2030, AI will evolve into “the new treasury operating system.” It will transform the function from a control center into an intelligent financial hub.