AI Puts Payments Firms at a Crossroads: Efficiency or Empathy?

Highlights
Generative AI is transforming payments and credit card services by improving speed, efficiency and personalization, but American Express stresses that trust, empathy and human connection remain central to its strategy.
Amex is using AI behind the scenes, summarizing calls, streamlining workflows and surfacing insights, while ensuring humans handle the moments that require empathy, reassurance and judgment.
The company’s guiding principle, “relationship-powered, tech-enabled,” emphasizes balancing automation with human connection, evolving culture to build AI confidence, and leveraging trusted data for personalization without sacrificing care or security.
Payments and credit card service organizations have always been measured by their ability to reduce friction. Contact center average handle time, dispute resolution speed, and fraud detection accuracy are all metrics that shape strategies and incentives.