AI’s Great Jobs Debate Requires a History Lesson

Highlights
Despite fears that AI will lead to widespread job loss, recent data suggests it’s more likely to augment human work and create new opportunities.
While some jobs or tasks may be automated, employment in fields with high AI exposure is projected to grow, and companies are increasingly hiring workers with AI skills.
The full impact of AI on the labor market is expected to unfold over decades, mirroring the gradual and profound shifts seen with previous “general-purpose technologies” like electricity and the steam engine.
Whether the steam engine or electricity, technological leaps forward reshape the labor market profoundly, creating new jobs, retiring old ones and altering how people work, spend and live.