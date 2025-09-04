NY Fed Survey Sees Minimal Impact on Jobs From AI Adoption

Highlights
Layoffs tied to AI remain rare, with only 1% of service firms reporting job cuts due to AI, and none among manufacturers, though some anticipate layoffs ahead.
About 12% of service firms scaled back hiring due to AI, but similar shares are adding AI-skilled workers, suggesting offsets rather than mass job loss.
Nearly half of firms plan to retrain employees to use AI, with Fed and PYMNTS surveys showing workers see AI more as a tool for skill augmentation than replacement.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping hiring decisions in the U.S. labor market, but fears of widespread job loss remain unfounded, according to new regional surveys from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.