Enterprises Embrace AI Assistants to Boost Productivity, Efficiency

Highlights
Enterprises are rapidly deploying internal AI assistants to raise staff productivity and efficiency.
From hospitals like Cedars-Sinai to retailers like Walmart and banks like JPMorgan, AI assistants are becoming a common workplace tool across industries.
But for now, these tools augment the skills of human workers, instead of replacing them.
From fast food chains and eCommerce companies to banks and law firms, AI assistants are becoming integral to business operations. Think ChatGPT but for internal company use.
