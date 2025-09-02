Anthropic Valued at $183 Billion Amid ‘Exponential Growth in Demand’

Anthropic has raised $13 billion in a Series F funding round that values the artificial intelligence (AI) startup at $183 billion.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The company said in a Tuesday (Sept. 2) press release that its run-rate revenue leapt from about $1 billion at the beginning of the year to over $5 billion in August.

Claude Code, a tool for developers that Anthropic launched fully in May, now generates run-rate revenue of over $500 million, according to the release.

In addition, Anthropic now serves more than 300,000 business accounts. Over the past year, the company has increased by seven times the number of customers that each represent run-rate revenue of over $100,000, per the release.

“We are seeing exponential growth in demand across our entire customer base,” Anthropic Chief Financial Officer Krishna Rao said in the release. “This financing demonstrates investors’ extraordinary confidence in our financial performance and the strength of their collaboration with us to continue fueling our unprecedented growth.”

With its new funding, Anthropic will expand its investments in capacity to meet enterprise demand, safety research and international expansion, according to the release.

The Series F round was led by ICONIQ and co-led by Fidelity Management & Research Company and Lightspeed Venture Partners, per the release.

ICONIQ Partner Divesh Makan said in the release: “Enterprise leaders tell us what we’re seeing firsthand — Claude is reliable, built on a trustworthy foundation and guided by leaders truly focused on the long term.”

In a blog post on the ICONIQ website, Makan said Anthropic’s frontier models deliver the combination of performance, safety and reliability required by global businesses.

“Anthropic’s breakthrough models and product advancements have driven unprecedented growth and adoption at an unparalleled scale and the company has ascended to become the top player in enterprise AI,” Makan said.

The company’s latest funding round came about six months after a Series E in which Anthropic raised $3.5 billion at a valuation of $61.5 billion.

On Aug. 21, it was reported that Anthropic was seeing strong investor demand that led to the company seeking to raise as much as $10 billion in a funding round, a figure that was up from the $5 billion reported on July 29.