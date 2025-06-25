B2B Payments Get Their AI Moment

Highlights
Agentic AI has potential to transform B2B payments by enabling autonomous decision-making in areas like fraud detection, compliance and payment execution — moving beyond traditional automation to intelligent, delegated action.
Security, autonomous payments and insights are the key areas where agentic AI is gaining traction, offering real-time fraud prevention, streamlined workflows and deeper analytics — all powered by clean, trusted data.
Trust and data integrity are foundational to agentic AI’s success; without synchronized and reliable data, the promise of intelligent autonomy in financial workflows remains theoretical.
Watch more: Secret AI Agents Could Redefine Nearly Every B2B Payments Touchpoint
