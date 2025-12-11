Capitol Hill Confronts AI’s Growing Grip on Financial Services

Highlights
Lawmakers zeroed in on how AI is already influencing underwriting, fraud analytics, surveillance systems, and other functions central to financial services.
Industry witnesses from markets, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity and housing platforms agreed that AI can strengthen financial systems, but warned of risks tied to data quality and scoring models.
The panel signaled broad support for clearer federal guardrails as AI becomes embedded in everyday financial workflows.
Artificial intelligence (AI) has moved rapidly into every corner of the economy.