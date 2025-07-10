ChatGPT as Doctor: When Consumers Rely on AI for Medical Advice

Highlights
ChatGPT identified a rare genetic mutation that was later confirmed by a physician, resolving years of unexplained symptoms for a patient.
Mental health professionals say AI can aid in thought organization but lacks the nuance and empathy of human care.
A majority of users worry about privacy and accuracy when using AI for health advice, despite growing comfort with its use.
A viral post on Reddit is reigniting debate around the role of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots in medical advice after a user claimed that ChatGPT helped diagnose a condition that had eluded doctors for over a decade.