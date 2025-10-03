Coupa Adds 4 New AI Agents to Spend Management Platform

Coupa has added four new artificial intelligence agents to its spend management platform.

The AI agents are among more than 100 enhancements included in the platform’s latest update, the company said in a Friday (Oct. 3) press release.

The new additions include an Analytics Agent that provides richer visualizations and a more interactive way of exploring procurement data; a Bid Evaluation Agent that makes it easier to compare bids and evaluate supplier responses; a Request Creation Agent that turns unstructured attachments on a contract into actionable requisitions; and a Knowledge Agent that accelerates onboarding and complex sourcing events, according to the release.

The Analytics Agent and the Bid Evaluation Agent are in limited availability for now, the release said.

Other enhancements to the spend management platform include a new user experience called Coupa Clarity 2.0 that is designed for the AI evolution and provides access to quicker insights and actions via Coupa Navi agents, per the release.

Salvatore Lombardo, chief product and technology officer at Coupa, said in the release that the platform’s enhancements are designed to help companies grow revenue, boost profitability and deal with supply chain and market volatility.

“This release helps tackle those challenges head-on by rearchitecting procurement practices with AI,” Lombardo said. “By helping buyers and suppliers navigate growing complexities with a seamless and transparent ecosystem, we’re providing a clear path to streamline operations, enhance decision-making and unlock tangible [return on investment].”

The PYMNTS Intelligence and Coupa collaboration “Smart Spending: How AI is Transforming Financial Decision Making” found that AI is rapidly reshaping enterprise financial management.

Among chief financial officers at U.S. firms with over $1 billion in annual revenues, over four-fifths are either already leveraging or actively considering the adoption of AI for their accounts payable functions.

Bill Wardwell, general manager and senior vice president of payments, treasury and supplier services at Coupa, wrote in a PYMNTS eBook that payments executives are looking to AI for spend management and fraud detection.

“At Coupa, we are developing next-generation agentic AI to dynamically and autonomously match the needs of buyers and suppliers,” Wardwell wrote in “Halftime 2025: Charting the Future of Payments.”

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.