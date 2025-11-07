Expedia Posts Record Quarter Fueled by AI and B2B Growth
Expedia Group said its third-quarter results topped expectations as artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and partner connectivity helped the company capture growing global demand for travel. The results marked the strongest momentum in more than three years and prompted management to raise full-year guidance. CEO Ariane Gorin told analysts the company’s technology systems now operate as a “connected layer” linking travelers, supply partners, and data insights across every part of the booking journey.