How the NFL Is Leveling Up With AI for Game Day and Beyond

Highlights
The NFL is upgrading its Sideline Viewing System with more than 2,500 Microsoft Copilot+ PCs, giving coaches and players real-time AI-powered play filtering and analysis.
Copilot dashboards and Azure AI tools are expanding beyond the field, reshaping scouting, salary cap management and business operations across all 32 clubs.
Unlike AWS’s behind-the-scenes role with Next Gen Stats, Microsoft’s AI is now directly in the hands of coaches and players during games.
The National Football League has expanded its partnership with Microsoft to put new artificial intelligence (AI) tools in the hands of its 32 teams in time for the start of the 2025 football season on Sept. 4.