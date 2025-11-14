Hybrid AI Bridges Decision-Making Transparency Gap
As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes part of everyday business operations, companies rethink how they want these systems to behave. AI models generate quick predictions but often struggle to explain why the model chose a specific outcome. That lack of clarity leads to mistakes, customer friction and regulatory scrutiny. To avoid these problems, companies now turn to hybrid AI, an approach that blends machine learning with clear rules, human judgment and reasoning steps that people can trace.