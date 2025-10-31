Jassy Bets Big on AI Agents as AWS Surges 22%

Highlights
AI took center stage as Amazon leaned into generative tools to power both its AWS and consumer operations.
New AI-driven shopping features are increasing customer engagement and boosting conversion rates. The company’s AWS unit logged 22% growth year over year.
Expanding grocery delivery and everyday purchases shows Amazon’s growing influence on how consumers shop online.
Amazon’s latest results, announced Thursday (Oct. 30th) after the bell, gave investors and analysts a snapshot of how AI is powering and fine-tuning everything from eCommerce to enterprise customers operations.
