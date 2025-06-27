L’Oréal CEO Touts AI-Powered Beauty Revolution

Highlights
L’Oréal is deploying generative and agentic AI across its operations, from skin diagnostics to personalization for online shoppers.
New technologies reflect L’Oréal’s use of AI to enhance product performance.
Despite rapid advances in AI, the L’Oréal CEO emphasized the irreplaceable role of human intuition.
L’Oréal Groupe is tapping artificial intelligence (AI) to redefine product innovation and consumer experiences — with human creativity remaining vital to the future of the industry.