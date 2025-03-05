Google’s AI-Powered Shopping Tools Personalize Style and Beauty

“The influence of AI on shopping habits is undeniable,” Lilian Rincon, VP of Consumer Shopping Product at Google, said during a Tuesday (March 4) media gathering.

Starting Wednesday (March 5), Google introduced new immersive shopping features designed to enhance how consumers shop for fashion and beauty products, making it easier to turn their visions into reality. With the help of Google’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models and Shopping Graph, the platform is streamlining the process of finding products that match personal styles, offering users more confidence when making purchasing decisions.

Vision Match Enhances Personalized Shopping

One of the new features, Vision Match, allows users to describe any garment and AI image generation will display product ideas that match the description. Previously available as an experiment, this feature is now accessible to all mobile users in the U.S., helping shoppers bridge the gap between an idea and a purchase.

In a Wednesday blog post, Rincon said if a consumer is looking for a garment and can’t find it, they can click on the “Can’t find it? Create it” prompt, and “from there, we’ll suggest some ideas to get you started and you can further refine your vision and browse products you can buy. You can also find Vision Match by navigating to the left-hand panel in the Shopping tab and tapping Create & Shop.”

Rincon highlighted the complexity of shopping, with consumers using detailed searches to find specific items. Unlike platforms like TikTok and Pinterest, Google focuses on deeper personalization, using Google Lens and generative AI to help users discover and experiment with new brands.

Expanding Virtual Try-Ons and Makeup Features

In addition to improving the shopping experience for fashion, Google is expanding its virtual beauty features to help users try out makeup looks before buying. With more than half of Americans seeking makeup inspiration online, Rincon noted, it can be frustrating to envision how products will look.

Thanks to Gemini models and the latest in augmented reality (AR), shoppers can try on multiple makeup products virtually, she added. This feature allows users to experiment with celebrity-inspired looks or new beauty trends. Searching for terms like “spring makeup” or “soft glam” on mobile will give consumers the option to try on products such as neutral eyeshadows, rosy blushes, and lip glosses.

“When you search on mobile for certain celebrity makeup looks or terms like ‘spring makeup,’ you can try on products inspired by that look,” Rincon wrote. “For example, searching ‘soft glam’ might offer you a selection of neutral eyelash, a rosy blush, and a subtle lip gloss, all applied virtually to your face. Just tap ‘See the looks on you’’ when browsing on mobile and click ‘try it on’ to get started.”

The popularity of virtual shopping tools aligns with findings from the PYMNTS Intelligence report, “Getting to Know You: How AI Is Shaping the Future of Shopping,” which found 51% of shoppers expressed interest in AI features.

Google’s virtual try-on tool has expanded to include dresses, pants and skirts, allowing shoppers to visualize a wider range of garments on models of various body types, from XXS to XXL, Rincon noted. Using machine learning technology, the tool now displays complete outfits, including tops and shoes, for a more accurate fit. Available on both mobile and desktop, this feature helps users explore styles that suit their preferences.

“To improve length accuracy and brand styling, we’ve updated our machine learning models to generate the full look from the matching top all the way to the shoes the model is wearing,” Rincon wrote. “This feature is rolling out to shoppers to bring more visual inspiration to your shopping journeys on Google, helping you better visualize how items fit your style so you can feel more confident when you buy something.”

These AI-powered features, including Vision Match and virtual try-ons, offer a level of personalization that allows users to better visualize and select products that align with their style, making the shopping process both easier and more enjoyable, Rincon added.

