New Generation Launches Agentic AI Platform With Help From Visa

AI infrastructure startup New Generation (New Gen) says its platform now allows for agentic commerce.

This new offering is designed to power secure, artificial intelligence (AI)-initiated transactions “through intelligent storefronts and embedded payment flows,” the company said in a Thursday (July 10) news release.

The platform now lets AI agents “quickly and securely check out from merchant sites across chat, voice, and soon through emerging agent-driven channels,” New Gen said, adding that it was “leveraging trusted payments infrastructure” from Visa and was among the first collaborators in the Visa Intelligent Commerce sandbox.

According to the release, there has been a surge in web traffic to retail websites from generative AI sources, jumping by more than 1,200% between July 2024 and February 2025. The users making those journeys are seeking highly personalized recommendations, are more likely to convert, and spend more than shoppers driven by traditional site traffic, New Gen said.

“But today’s web infrastructure isn’t compatible with AI’s programmatic interactions,” the release said. “As a result, AI agents can’t engage with most retail sites directly, meaning brands are missing the opportunity to convert this new wave of high-intent traffic.”

New Gen says it fixes this “by transforming static product catalogs into structured, AI-readable data through intelligent storefronts” that support “humans, who see a personalized, conversational interface, as well as AI agents, which access the same product information programmatically,” the release added.

PYMNTS profiled New Gen last month, noting in-house research showing that a truly autonomous AI agent had yet to be developed.

“Most business deployments of generative AI today still need employees to ensure processes are accurate and stay on track,” that report said. “Even tasks ripe for pure automation, such as managing cybersecurity systems, still rely heavily on human involvement.”

All the same, the foundation for agentic commerce needs to be put in place early, particularly as the technology is quickly advancing.

Visa, Mastercard and PayPal already are at work on agentic commerce infrastructure that allows AI agents to complete checkout for consumers. At the same time, other areas of the digital economy also need to change for this ecosystem to work — including digital storefronts.

“There’s really a three-way conversation that has to happen right now: the payment networks, the brands, and then what we’re building, which is the infrastructure to unlock it,” Adam Behrens, one of New Gen’s founders, said in the June PYMNTS report.